The City of Ocala hosts “Waste Amnesty Day”

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special “Waste Amnesty Day” in Ocala lets people get rid of all types of hazardous waste.

Everything from paint and car batteries, to TVs and printers, were welcome to find a safe resting place as part of the event.

Residents drove-thru at the site near NE 14th and 8th street.

Thomas Harris with Ocala Sanitation said it’s all about keeping the environment clean.

“Because of the pandemic weren’t able to bring things out because the pandemic is going down we’re able to bring things to prolong things to keep it clean in the community. That’s mostly our main thing keeping it clean in the community,” said Harris.

This was part of a partnership with “Green For Life.”

If you have items to get rid of but missed out today, don’t worry another drop-off collection is planned for this summer.

