Trenton softball team ends regular season on high note, beats Lafayette 9-1

Tigers enter postseason sitting at 14-1 on the year
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trenton softball team defeated the Lafayette Hornets for the second time this season, 9-1 Friday night.

Both the Tigers (14-1) and the Hornets (10-9) struggled to get a run on the board through three innings.

However, in the fourth inning, the Tigers exploded, scoring seven runs. Addison Alliare delivered a 2 run single to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead. Three batters later, pitcher Darian Ingram delivered an RBI single to put Trenton on top 7-0 entering the fifth inning.

The Tigers continued to rally against the Hornets when the pitcher Darian delivered an RBI to put the Tigers on top 9-1 in the bottom of the sixth.

Ingram picked up the victory for the Tigers on the mound tonight pitching all 7 innings with 10 strikeouts.

