13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies asking for the community’s help to solve Friday’s shooting that claimed the life of 13-year-old Maliyah Godwin.

Deputies said they arrived at Majestic Oaks Apartments just before 10 pm on reports of a shooting. Deputies found Maliyah inside the apartment and provide emergency medical assistance. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death as a homicide. There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Combined Communications Center at (352) 955-1818. Callers can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.