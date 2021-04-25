Advertisement

13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments

Majestic Oaks Apartments
Majestic Oaks Apartments(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies asking for the community’s help to solve Friday’s shooting that claimed the life of 13-year-old Maliyah Godwin.

Deputies said they arrived at Majestic Oaks Apartments just before 10 pm on reports of a shooting. Deputies found Maliyah inside the apartment and provide emergency medical assistance. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death as a homicide. There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Combined Communications Center at (352) 955-1818. Callers can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Amy Curtis
Gainesville nurse charged with exploiting an elderly person
Medical experts recommend a change to Alachua County Public Schools mask policy.
Advice from medical experts leads to a change in Alachua County Public Schools mask policy
Cancelled CrabFest still brings Williston community out for protest against inequality
Cancelled CrabFest still brings Williston community out for protest against inequality
Two women were sentenced to probation and must make restitution after they pleaded guilty to...
Two women sentenced after defrauding City of Ocala for hundreds of thousands of dollars
Kenneth Kelly spotted in U.S. Capitol security footage on Jan. 6th
Ocala resident arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th

Latest News

“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Majestic Oaks
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
- clipped version
The American Rottweiler Club National Specialty will have events all week at the Greater Ocala...
The American Rottweiler Club National competition
In the competition, a horse and rider work together in front of judges to demonstrate the...
Florida Cutting Horse Association
Professionals, amateurs, and youth from all over the southeast flocked to the Ocala for the...
Riders from across the Southeast compete in the Florida Cutting Horse Association competition in Ocala