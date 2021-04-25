Bradford County hosting five mobile vaccination sites
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management is bringing five mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites to Bradford County this week.
The sites will administer the Moderna vaccine.
No appointments are required for these vaccination sites.
The dates and times will be as follows:
Sunday 4/25, 11am-7pm.
Lawtey City Hall
2793 Lake Street, Lawtey, Florida 32058
Second Dose 5/23
Monday 4/26, 10am-7pm.
Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 10 (Speedville)
3979 SE 8th Avenue, Melrose, Florida 32666
Second Dose 5/24
Thursday 4/29, 10am-7pm.
Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Brooker Substation
18881 Charlotte Avenue, Brooker, Florida 32622
Second Dose 5/27
Friday 4/30, 10am-7pm.
Bradford County Fire Rescue (Hampton)
5796 Navarre Avenue, Hampton, Florida 32044
Second Dose 5/28
Tuesday 5/4, 10am-6pm.
Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 90 (Sampson City)
13641 SW County Road 227
Second Dose 6/1
