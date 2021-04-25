Advertisement

Bradford County hosting five mobile vaccination sites

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management is bringing five mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites to Bradford County this week.

The sites will administer the Moderna vaccine.

No appointments are required for these vaccination sites.

The dates and times will be as follows:

Sunday 4/25, 11am-7pm.

Lawtey City Hall

2793 Lake Street, Lawtey, Florida 32058

Second Dose 5/23

Monday 4/26, 10am-7pm.

Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 10 (Speedville)

3979 SE 8th Avenue, Melrose, Florida 32666

Second Dose 5/24

Thursday 4/29, 10am-7pm.

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Brooker Substation

18881 Charlotte Avenue, Brooker, Florida 32622

Second Dose 5/27

Friday 4/30, 10am-7pm.

Bradford County Fire Rescue (Hampton)

5796 Navarre Avenue, Hampton, Florida 32044

Second Dose 5/28

Tuesday 5/4, 10am-6pm.

Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 90 (Sampson City)

13641 SW County Road 227

Second Dose 6/1

Posted by Sheriff Gordon Smith - Bradford County Sheriff on Sunday, April 25, 2021

