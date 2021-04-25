Bradford County hosting five mobile vaccination sites

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management is bringing five mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites to Bradford County this week.

The sites will administer the Moderna vaccine.

No appointments are required for these vaccination sites.

The dates and times will be as follows:

Sunday 4/25, 11am-7pm.

Lawtey City Hall

2793 Lake Street, Lawtey, Florida 32058

Second Dose 5/23

Monday 4/26, 10am-7pm.

Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 10 (Speedville)

3979 SE 8th Avenue, Melrose, Florida 32666

Second Dose 5/24

Thursday 4/29, 10am-7pm.

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Brooker Substation

18881 Charlotte Avenue, Brooker, Florida 32622

Second Dose 5/27

Friday 4/30, 10am-7pm.

Bradford County Fire Rescue (Hampton)

5796 Navarre Avenue, Hampton, Florida 32044

Second Dose 5/28

Tuesday 5/4, 10am-6pm.

Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 90 (Sampson City)

13641 SW County Road 227

Second Dose 6/1

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.