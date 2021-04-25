Advertisement

Effects of high demand and high material cost evident during Parade of Homes in Columbia County

One of the six homes shown over the weekend at 426 SW Pinehurst Dr.
One of the six homes shown over the weekend at 426 SW Pinehurst Dr.(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The spring edition of the Parade of Homes in Columbia County and Alachua County shows the effect of high material costs and high demand for homes in Florida.

Six houses were shown over the Apr. 24 through Apr. 25 event. While the number of houses was low, hundreds still came out between the two days.

Isaiah Cully, president of the Columbia County Builders’ Association, says that the markets are strong but the cost is an issue.

RELATED STORY: The Olustee Festival is returning next year.

“The construction industry is strong, real-estate is super strong, so working with blue-collar is the challenge right now along with moving material prices,” said Cully.

The work of several local companies was featured at the event.

The event was sponsored by Columbia County Builders’ Association, Drummond Community Bank, First Federal Bank, IC Construction and Security Safe.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Amy Curtis
Gainesville nurse charged with exploiting an elderly person
Medical experts recommend a change to Alachua County Public Schools mask policy.
Advice from medical experts leads to a change in Alachua County Public Schools mask policy
Cancelled CrabFest still brings Williston community out for protest against inequality
Cancelled CrabFest still brings Williston community out for protest against inequality
Two women were sentenced to probation and must make restitution after they pleaded guilty to...
Two women sentenced after defrauding City of Ocala for hundreds of thousands of dollars
Kenneth Kelly spotted in U.S. Capitol security footage on Jan. 6th
Ocala resident arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th

Latest News

“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Majestic Oaks
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
- clipped version
The American Rottweiler Club National Specialty will have events all week at the Greater Ocala...
The American Rottweiler Club National competition
In the competition, a horse and rider work together in front of judges to demonstrate the...
Florida Cutting Horse Association
Professionals, amateurs, and youth from all over the southeast flocked to the Ocala for the...
Riders from across the Southeast compete in the Florida Cutting Horse Association competition in Ocala