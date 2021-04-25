Effects of high demand and high material cost evident during Parade of Homes in Columbia County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The spring edition of the Parade of Homes in Columbia County and Alachua County shows the effect of high material costs and high demand for homes in Florida.

Six houses were shown over the Apr. 24 through Apr. 25 event. While the number of houses was low, hundreds still came out between the two days.

Isaiah Cully, president of the Columbia County Builders’ Association, says that the markets are strong but the cost is an issue.

“The construction industry is strong, real-estate is super strong, so working with blue-collar is the challenge right now along with moving material prices,” said Cully.

The work of several local companies was featured at the event.

The event was sponsored by Columbia County Builders’ Association, Drummond Community Bank, First Federal Bank, IC Construction and Security Safe.

