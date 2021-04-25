Florida outlasts Auburn in series finale double header

AUBURN, AL. (WCJB) - Gators Baseball entered Sunday’s double header with the Tigers needing just one win to clinch the series, but it would come down to the rubber match to decide the weekend winner.

In the first game of the afternoon, Tommy Mace started on the hill for Florida. Mace surrendered a two-run homer to Tyler Miller to give Auburn the early lead. It was the first time all season Mace had allowed a run in the first inning. He would end up allowing three earned runs on six hits, while issuing two walks, and only recorded one strikeout.

Gators second baseman Josh Rivera woke the offense up in the top of the 4th. Rivera belted a fastball over the wall in center field for a solo home run. His third round trip of the year cut the Tigers lead to one.

A few batters later, Nathan Hickey singled through the right side to plate Jordan Carrion to tie the game. Jud Fabian would give Florida the lead with a double to left field that brought home Jacob Young to make it 3-2.

The orange and blue scored a total of four runs in the 3rd and two more in the top of the 4th.

But that’s where the fun ended for Florida.

In the bottom of the 4th, Auburn scratched out a pair of runs to cut the lead to 6-4. Then, exploded for six runs in the bottom of the 5th to take a 10-6 lead.

The Gators rallied to score a couple runs in the top of the 7th, but couldn’t muster anymore as they dropped the game 10-8.

GAME 2

In the night cap of the double header, Hunter Barco was the man on the bump for Florida. Like Mace, Barco gave up a run in the bottom of the 1st, but escaped a bases loaded jam to minimize the damage.

Once again, the Gators put runs on the board in the 4th. Jud Fabian highlighted the 3-run inning by hitting a towering 2-run home run. His 14th home run of the season leads the Southeastern Conference and put Florida ahead 3-1.

The Tigers answered in the home half of the frame by scoring on back-to-back groundouts to pull even, 3-3.

The game remained tied until the top of the 6th. Sterling Thompson grounded back to the Auburn pitcher, but he made a throwing error trying to get Kirby McMullen out at home to put the orange and blue back in front, 4-3.

Hickey and Jacob Young both registered rbi singles in the top of the 7th to extend Florida’s lead to 6-3.

Trey Van Der Weide did allow Auburn to score a run in the bottom of the inning, but was able to close it out and help the Gators take the game and clinch the series.

Florida will take some well deserved time off before hosting Vanderbilt in a much anticipated weekend series, starting April 30.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.