Florida softball fights back, shuts out South Carolina 6-0

Adams, Hoover, and Echols powers Gators to even series
Gator softball players chomp before taking on South Carolina Saturday(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 3 Florida Gator softball team had a lot to prove on Senior night at KSP against South Carolina, after losing the first game of the series Friday night 2-1. The Gators bounced back Saturday, shutting out the Gamecocks 6-0 to tie the series.

Hannah Adams starting things off strong for Florida, delivering her sixth homer of the season to right-center field to put the Gators up 1-0.

In the bottom of the next inning, Senior Jaimie Hoover hammered a 2-run homer herself to give UF a 3-0 lead entering the third inning.

Then, to cap it off, Charla Echols hit her 11th home run of the season to shut out the Gamecocks 6-0.

Natalie Lugo (12-1) picked up the win for Florida after turning in her first complete-game performance of the year to help even the series.

Florida and South Carolina will play for the series Sunday at 1 p.m.

