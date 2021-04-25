“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Majestic Oaks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Neighbors of the 13-year-old who died from her injuries related to the shooting in Majestic Oaks Apartments have taken time to offer their condolences today.

Before 10 p.m. on April 23, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting, where they located the victim, Maliyah Godwin.

She was transported to a hospital and later died due to her injuries.

Residents in Majestic Oaks said the incident happened near building A of the apartment complex, where a memorial can be found in her honor. A sign at the memorial reads “Big H, gone but never forgotten.”

Related story: 13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments

“She probably was with the wrong crowd and in the wrong situation and stuff like that,” neighbor Kenshawn Cannady said. “I would’ve wanted to see her actually live her life, her best life with her family and stuff like that, doing the things that a 13-year-old girl, things that they’d do in this life.

Resident Rubin Johnson said he has a daughter and it’s important to talk to your kids about troubles they may be facing.

“I have a daughter myself, for my daughters to go through things like that, that would hurt me,” Johnson said. “And, I just feel like everybody should try to come together and figure out what’s going on with their kids cause at the end of day you never know what’s going on, you never know what’s going through their mind.”

No arrests have been made, but the sheriff is asking for help finding the suspect. ASO is actively investigating to locate a suspect.

If anyone has any information, officials say to contact the Combined Communications Center at (352) 955-1818. You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.