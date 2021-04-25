Advertisement

Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been approved to resume

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been re-approved for use at sites in Florida, now with a warning. The Florida department of emergency management announced that the one dose Jansen vaccine will be administered at federally approved vaccination sites starting Sunday morning.

The shot was first paused after 6 women under the age of 50 had blood clots after receiving the vaccine, now it will be given with a warning specific for women in that age range.

It’s not yet known when the vaccine will be available at mobile vaccine sites.

