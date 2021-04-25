No. 3 Florida softball takes series over South Carolina

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 3 Florida Gators softball team claimed its sixth Southeastern Conference series of the year after winning 4-1 against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Sunday. Previously, Florida defeated South Carolina 6-1, Saturday.

Gators pitchers Natalie Lugo (13-1) and Katie Chronister held the Gamecocks to only a pair of runs in Sunday’s game. Chronister entered in the top of the 6th inning with two outs and a 4-1 lead to secure her team-leading fifth save of the year.

The Gators got on the board early in the first inning, when Cheyenne Lindsey hit a SAC bunt that resulted in the Gamecocks catcher making an error allowing Hannah Adams to score. Kendyl Lindaman delivered an RBI single to plate Lindsey for the second run of the inning to give the Gators a 2-0 lead.

Charla Echols went on to score Avery Goelz in the fourth inning to go up on South Carolina 4-1.

The Gamecocks attempted to fight back in the 7th inning, scoring another run to trail 4-2, but Chronister went on to close out the game with a strikeout and a groundout to Goelz at first.

The Gators continue its season Wednesday against Florida A&M at 6 p.m.

