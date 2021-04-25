Advertisement

No. 3 Florida softball takes series over South Carolina

Gators improve to 35-7 on the season
Gators huddle before taking on Gamecocks Sunday
Gators huddle before taking on Gamecocks Sunday(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 3 Florida Gators softball team claimed its sixth Southeastern Conference series of the year after winning 4-1 against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Sunday. Previously, Florida defeated South Carolina 6-1, Saturday.

Gators pitchers Natalie Lugo (13-1) and Katie Chronister held the Gamecocks to only a pair of runs in Sunday’s game. Chronister entered in the top of the 6th inning with two outs and a 4-1 lead to secure her team-leading fifth save of the year.

The Gators got on the board early in the first inning, when Cheyenne Lindsey hit a SAC bunt that resulted in the Gamecocks catcher making an error allowing Hannah Adams to score. Kendyl Lindaman delivered an RBI single to plate Lindsey for the second run of the inning to give the Gators a 2-0 lead.

Charla Echols went on to score Avery Goelz in the fourth inning to go up on South Carolina 4-1.

The Gamecocks attempted to fight back in the 7th inning, scoring another run to trail 4-2, but Chronister went on to close out the game with a strikeout and a groundout to Goelz at first.

The Gators continue its season Wednesday against Florida A&M at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Amy Curtis
Gainesville nurse charged with exploiting an elderly person
Medical experts recommend a change to Alachua County Public Schools mask policy.
Advice from medical experts leads to a change in Alachua County Public Schools mask policy
Cancelled CrabFest still brings Williston community out for protest against inequality
Cancelled CrabFest still brings Williston community out for protest against inequality
Two women were sentenced to probation and must make restitution after they pleaded guilty to...
Two women sentenced after defrauding City of Ocala for hundreds of thousands of dollars
Kenneth Kelly spotted in U.S. Capitol security footage on Jan. 6th
Ocala resident arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th

Latest News

Florida Softball lines up during player introductions before their game against South Carolina...
Gators shutout Gamecocks to even series
Gator softball players chomp before taking on South Carolina Saturday
Florida softball fights back, shuts out South Carolina 6-0
Players and coaches line up along mid-court during the inaugural R.A.W.E. basketball showcase.
R.A.W.E. holds inaugural girls basketball camp
R.A.W.E. holds inaugural basketball camp
R.A.W.E. holds inaugural basketball camp