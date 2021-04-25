Ocala CEP highlights largest employment sector in Ocala metro

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A medical facility in Ocala is expanding, and our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership told us how many medical professionals the company is employing.

Encompass Health is Marion County’s only comprehensive stroke rehabilitation facility and currently employs 230 professionals while serving 1500 patients annually.

Encompass is undergoing a $8.8M expansion, attempting to draw additional patients from outside the county.

