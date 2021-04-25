Advertisement

Ocala CEP highlights largest employment sector in Ocala metro

A medical facility in Ocala is expanding, and our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic...
A medical facility in Ocala is expanding, and our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership told us how many medical professionals the company is employing.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A medical facility in Ocala is expanding, and our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership told us how many medical professionals the company is employing.

Encompass Health is Marion County’s only comprehensive stroke rehabilitation facility and currently employs 230 professionals while serving 1500 patients annually.

Encompass is undergoing a $8.8M expansion, attempting to draw additional patients from outside the county.

