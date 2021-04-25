Riders from across the Southeast compete in the Florida Cutting Horse Association competition in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Professionals, amateurs, and youth from all over the southeast flocked to Ocala for the regional horse cutting competition.

Cutting has been going on for years.

In the competition, a horse and rider work together in front of judges to demonstrate the horse’s ability to handle cattle.

In 2 1/2 minutes, the horse and rider must get two cuts meaning the horse must stay in front of a cow not letting it go back to the herd.

Ted Sokol a cutting horse trainer said this is a sport anyone can do.

“It’s a real family sport there’s divisions in this for youth and divisions for seniors. so all the family can do this. This developed on the big ranches in the west with the ranching heritage which is where this event started. Working cattle 100 years ago before there were fences.”

The regional competition was a four-day event competing to earn a spot in the national competition.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.