The American Rottweiler Club National competition

Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Are you a dog lover? Well, this week-long event is for you.

The American Rottweiler Club National Specialty will have events all week at the Greater Ocala Dog Club.

From weighted cart carrying to obedience trials, Rottweilers across the country will be competing.

Leslie Vokacs a member of the Rottweiler club said she’s excited to see these dogs compete.

“Is a sight to behold to see all these Rottweilers together in one place and to see how well trained they are, how versatile they are it’s just amazing to me.”

Friday night will be the Top 20 Gala where judges will choose 20 of the best Rottweilers. If you’re interested in attending click the link below for the full schedule.

American Rottweiler Club Event Schedule

