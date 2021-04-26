A man is in jail for kidnapping his girlfriend and forcing her to withdraw money for drugs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after holding his girlfriend against her will, punching and hitting her, and forcing her to withdraw hundreds of dollars from an ATM.

Officers say Dwron Robinson called his girlfriend on Wednesday and told her to come home.

The 42-year-old met her in the parking lot grabbed her forced her inside and punched her.

Robinson then forced her into the car and drove her to several locations where he made her withdraw money for him to buy drugs.

When officers found Robinson walking down State Road 40, he refused to stop and was tazed.

That’s when a large amount of drugs fell from his pockets.

Robinson is charged with kidnapping, battery, robbery and drug trafficking.

