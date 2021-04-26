Activist groups speak out against Archer solar array project; Alachua county plan board approves

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP and Sierra Club Florida are speaking against the development of the proposed Sand Bluff Solar array on the outskirts of Archer, while the Alachua County Planning Commission is encouraging county commissioners to move forward.

The solar array project is a step away from approval after the planning commission voted 4-3, to recommend county commissioners to approve the development.

The Alachua County NAACP President, Evelyn Foxx, said the facility will negatively impact the African-American community.

“The NAACP is asking our commissioners to please listen to the citizens of Archer.” Foxx said.

TV20 has spoken to residents who live on county road 346 where the facility is planned, and they said it’s a historically black neighborhood and they don’t want this in their backyard.

Foxx agrees the development is not fair to neighbors, as the land has history.

“Sharecroppers and slaves bought this property and it’s been in their families for over 100 years,” Foxx said.

In March, the Archer City Commission also voted to write a letter to county commissioners opposing the 600 acre facility, that would be built by Origis Energy through a partnership with GRU.

“GRU is committed to bringing renewable energy to its customers and to making this a successful project for all parties, including Gainesville and its surrounding communities. We look forward to continued progress,” GRU representative David Warm said.

The Florida chapter of Sierra Club also wrote to the county commission saying, “We ask that you further postpone any zoning changes in southwest alachua county, and any proposed solar developments, until a transparent, inclusive, community-driven planning process is completed. Such a planning process is the only way to create a just and sustainable alachua county clean and renewable energy plan.”

Alachua County planner of developmental services, Jeff Hays said the planning committee recommends county commissioners to move forward with conditions.

“We would do a survey before they construct the facility and then afterwards to make sure the road is put back and no damage to the county road,” Hays said.

Origis Energy has also proposed building a buffer wall 150 feet from the property line, but Foxx said residents still aren’t on board.

“People in archer are saying enough is enough, we just don’t want it in our neighborhood across the street from where I live and they’re talking about putting buffers to stop the noise, those are the things the people are concerned about,” Foxx said.

The county commission is planning to vote on the solar array on June 10.

