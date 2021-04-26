FDOT recognizes safety during Work Zone Awareness Week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor DeSantis has signed an official proclamation that April 26-30 of this year is Work Zone Awareness Week to remind motorists of the precautions needed to avoid accidents in and around work zones.

According to crash data, between the years of 2016 and 2019, 47,000 work zone-related accidents were reported.

Out of those accidents, 1,800 caused serious injury, and more than 300 accidents resulted in a fatality.

“We preach safety, all the time. The highway patrol and local law enforcement preach safety as well. You know, a lot of it comes down to distracted driving and obeying speed limits. That’s something that, you know, motorists probably need to hear every single day,” Troy Roberts, FDOT communications specialist said.

Roberts said, components relating to these accidents include going over the reduced speed limit and changing lanes without checking the mirrors, but one of the biggest factors is distracted driving.

“Distracted driving is something that is very common these days, and I think it comes easy because we’re so used to either being on our phones, messing with the radio, or even talking to the person that’s riding with us,” Roberts said.

In the state of Florida, texting while driving is prohibited at all times, and hand-held devices are banned in school and work zones. Even though laws are in place, motorists still use their devices while driving, which can easily result in an accident.

“I think with cell phones we’re so used to having them with us. They’re in our back pockets, they’re in our hands, and I think that drivers have difficulties putting those down, even if it’s just a five-minute drive, you know, you receive a text message and you want to check it right then. The text will be there five minutes whenever you get to your destination,” Roberts added.

FDOT urges motorists to slow down, put all distractions aside, and drive safely when moving through a work zone. For more information on Work Zone Awareness Week and its goals across the state, click HERE.

