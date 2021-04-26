Advertisement

First census data on House seats being released on Monday

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.(Source: CNN, U.S. CENSUS BUREAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Census Bureau says it will be releasing the numbers used for determining how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets on Monday.

The release of the apportionment numbers Monday afternoon comes almost four months later than planned because of delays caused by the pandemic and anomalies discovered in the data as the numbers were being crunched.

The numbers are state population counts that show how many residents each state has gained or lost over the past decade.

The 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states based on population. As growing states get more congressional seats because of population gains, that means fewer seats for states that lost population or didn’t grow as fast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Majestic Oaks Apartments
13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Majestic Oaks
Cancelled CrabFest still brings Williston community out for protest against inequality
Cancelled CrabFest still brings Williston community out for protest against inequality
Amy Curtis
Gainesville nurse charged with exploiting an elderly person
A medical facility in Ocala is expanding, and our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic...
Ocala CEP highlights largest employment sector in Ocala metro

Latest News

FDIC launches the #GETBANKED campaign to push Americans to open accounts
FDIC wants more Americans to open bank accounts
President Joe Biden talked about the economic opportunities that come with action on addressing...
Biden’s first 100 days: Where he stands on key promises
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sits on a general practitioner's table during a...
EU launches legal action against vaccine-maker AstraZeneca
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Healthy Quinoa Salad
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Healthy Quinoa Salad
Apple's new products for 2021 have been revealed.
Consumer watch: Apple unveils Airtags and more