GoFundMe set up in Maliyah Godwin’s memory

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say he fired several gunshots at Majestic Oaks Apartments on SW 20th Ave.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A family is left to mourn a teenager after a Friday night shooting claimed the life of Maliyah Godwin.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family fund the funeral. It has currently raised $1,965.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies, the shooting happened at the Majestic Oaks Apartments. When ASO arrived on the scene they provided emergency assistance at the scene, however, Godwin later died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time as ASO continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Combined Communications Center at (352) 955-1818. Callers can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-STOP (7867).

RELATED STORY : 13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments

