Horse Capital TV highlights equine education program in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An education grant is helping some students in north central Florida learn more about the equestrian industry. Horse Capital TV shows us how the program is making an impact.

Through the grant, help from the schools and help from the community, students in Marion County receive hands-on experience working with the horses and in the equine industry participating at the OBS sales.

Educator and horse-caretaker Bobby Brown believes this hands-on mentorship is grooming the next generation of of horse caretakers is important in carrying on traditions and practices of the industry.

