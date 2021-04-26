LifeSouth blood centers need blood, even if you have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Blood donors are needed in North Central Florida and nationwide. Even if you have recently got the COVID-19 vaccine you are still eligible.

Employees at LifeSouth blood centers are asking everyone to donate due to a blood shortage caused by the ongoing pandemic. Due to numerous phone calls and emails, they have made a press release to clarify that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus does not mean that you can not donate blood.

Brite Whitaker, Director of communications for LifeSouth says the need for blood right now is very high.

“We have seen an uptick in usage from our hospitals and our hospitals are needing more blood. So, with cutbacks coupled with the fact that we aren’t having blood drives in schools or business like we usually do, we have seen a shortage,” said Whitaker.

Even if you were vaccinated in December or just last week, there is no wait to give blood.

“You don’t have to wait any time period between when you received the vaccine and when you can donate blood and you can also donate if you have just had one of the vaccines and are waiting on the second one. Right now, across the nation, we are all facing a blood shortage,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker also said that with the vaccine rollout continuing they hope to start back up doing blood drive events in the near future. To look at locations where bloodmobiles will be, click on this link to LifeSouth’s page.

