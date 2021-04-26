NFL Lombardi trophy at AdventHealth Ocala, a thank you to health care workers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This is one football trophy we won’t be tossing from boat to boat.

Tom Brady got his moment with the Lombardi trophy and Monday it was Ocala’s turn.

Look what’s in Ocala! The #LombardiTrophy is on a travel tour of @AdventHealthWFL 11 hospitals and today the lucky employees at AH-Ocala got the once in a lifetime opportunity to see the NFL prize @AdventHealth @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/GmTH8t60xG — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) April 26, 2021

It’s a once in a life time opportunity just to see the NFL Lombardi trophy, let alone get your picture taken with it, and Monday employees at AdventHealth Ocala got that opportunity.

The hospital network is a big provider for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The trophy is on a traveling tour of the hospitals in the West Florida Division of AdventHealth.

“Medical support to the players, and the staff, physical therapy, etc, for the team and so as a way of thanking us for helping them throughout the years, it was decided that the Lombardi trophy would travel to each of the 11 AdventHealth hospitals in the division,” Vie President and Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Ocala, Michael Torres said.

A special AdventHealth jersey was also on display with the NFL prize.

