NFL Lombardi trophy at AdventHealth Ocala, a thank you to health care workers

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This is one football trophy we won’t be tossing from boat to boat.

Tom Brady got his moment with the Lombardi trophy and Monday it was Ocala’s turn.

It’s a once in a life time opportunity just to see the NFL Lombardi trophy, let alone get your picture taken with it, and Monday employees at AdventHealth Ocala got that opportunity.

The hospital network is a big provider for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The trophy is on a traveling tour of the hospitals in the West Florida Division of AdventHealth.

“Medical support to the players, and the staff, physical therapy, etc, for the team and so as a way of thanking us for helping them throughout the years, it was decided that the Lombardi trophy would travel to each of the 11 AdventHealth hospitals in the division,” Vie President and Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Ocala, Michael Torres said.

A special AdventHealth jersey was also on display with the NFL prize.

