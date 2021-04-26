Non-profit McKenzie’s Moment expands, helps families with sick children

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit McKenzie’s Moment is working to make life a little easier for families with sick children.

Monday they did so with a celebrity golf tournament.

This is the third celebrity golf tournament the founders of McKenzie’s Moment have planned.

Kait and Ryan Gray founded the non-profit after their newborn daughter died in 2018.

This year, 32 celebrities lead golf teams to raise awareness and funding for four different organizations in Ocala.

“We have Kimberly’s Center here in Ocala, Project Hope here in Ocala, Never Say Never here in Ocala and the last one is AdventHealth Ocala,” Kait said.

The first two years of the tournament raised 235,000 dollars for the Ronald McDonald House.

The Grays have also officially turned McKenzie’s Moment into it’s own 501(C)(3) corporation.

They celebrated their new non-profit status with a Christmas toy drive that helped 200 children in Ocala, and hope to do much more.

“Last evening we announced our new initiative McKenzie’s Birthdays so we’re going to be with Project Hope in working with children who unfortunately don’t have too much and we’re going to have special birthdays for them in honor of McKenzie as well. Something to keep the charity moving year round,” Ryan said.

So these golfers showed off their moves and swung their clubs, to make sure it’s never a cloudy day for the children of Marion County.

