The Week Ahead: Stories to keep an eye on for the week of 4/26

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On Tuesday, Alachua County Commissioners meet and plan to discuss designating Tuscawilla Road as a scenic road corridor. This means the road will be conserved and protected by the state, included the natural resources and scenic beauty surrounding it.

County staff recommends the commission approve a resolution to call Tuscawilla Road a scenic road corridor. The discussion is scheduled to start after 5 p.m.

In Micanopy, the town commission will hold a special meeting to decide on a new Town Clerk. The position is to run day-to-day operations of town government and implement the policies of the commission. Discussion of the interview results is to start at 6:30 p.m.

For the first time since the pandemic, the University of Florida is holding in-person graduation ceremonies. The first graduates get their degree Thursday morning and the ceremonies last until Monday.

Each day has multiple sessions to meet CDC guidelines of social distancing. The ceremonies will be at the O’Connell Center.

Some events are staying online, like the Cotton Club’s annual Gospel Extravaganza. The virtual event starts Thursday evening at 7 p.m. via Zoom. A number of pastors and ministers from the Alachua County area are expected to join in on the extravaganza.

