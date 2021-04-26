Advertisement

Update: Registered sex offender wanted by GPD arrested

Ramon Demosthenes Adams is being held in Alachua County Jail on a $350,000 bond.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A registered sex offender wanted for sexual battery was apprehended over the weekend.

On Friday, the Gainesville Police Department asked for the public’s in their search for the 48-year-old. According to GPD, Adams was arrested in connection to a crime near SW 20th Avenue.

RELATED STORY: A registered sex offender commits another crime, GPD on the hunt.

Adams is facing charges of sexual battery by force on a victim 12 or older.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

