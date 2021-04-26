Update: Registered sex offender wanted by GPD arrested

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A registered sex offender wanted for sexual battery was apprehended over the weekend.

Ramon Demosthenes Adams is being held in Alachua County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

On Friday, the Gainesville Police Department asked for the public’s in their search for the 48-year-old. According to GPD, Adams was arrested in connection to a crime near SW 20th Avenue.

Adams is facing charges of sexual battery by force on a victim 12 or older.

