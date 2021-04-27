Advertisement

A $1.3 million grant is supporting the construction of a drydock in Putnam County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The US Department of Transportation is awarding more than a million dollars to Ship Building Infrastructure in Putnam County.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack’s office announced the grant of $1,342,724 which was given to Palatka-based Saint Johns Ship Building.

The money will be used to support the construction of a 2,000-ton drydock.

“I’m so pleased that Florida’s Third Congressional District’s own St. Johns Ship Building has received this DOT grant. As those of us in Florida know, our waterways provide a tremendous opportunity for commerce, and these funds for the drydock will grow St. Johns Ship Building’s business, attract new employees to the region, and build upon North Central Florida’s reputation as a leader in coastal commerce,” said Cammack.

This will allow the company to expand the capacity for commercial transportation on the river.

The project is expected to take about 18-months to complete.

