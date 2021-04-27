Advertisement

Alachua County Commissioners discuss new sports arena coming to Celebration Pointe

Alachua County Commissioners have much more to discuss in regard to the new indoor sports arena...
Alachua County Commissioners have much more to discuss in regard to the new indoor sports arena before it opens at Celebration Pointe in Jan. 2023.(ACBOCC)
By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners have much more to discuss in regard to the new indoor sports arena before it opens at Celebration Pointe in Jan. 2023.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners reviewed the status of the design plans.

About 60 percent of the design plan has been drawn up.

They also discussed the use of energy management funds to install solar panels.

“I think at some point we’re going to have to jump into this game and start insisting that we have a partnership that will allow us to go as green as we want to go, and address some of these issues we are trying to address,” Vice Chair, Marihelen Wheeler said.

Commissioner Anna Prizzia expressed concerns about public safety, but the architect explained that there would be a designated spot at the sports complex for law enforcement and EMS.

TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis extends state emergency order

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dr. Tao Li put in his resignation as the school continues to investigate is completed into the...
University of Florida professor resigns as an investigation raised “significant concerns”
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Majestic Oaks Apartments
13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Majestic Oaks
Dwron Robinson
A man is in jail for kidnapping his girlfriend and forcing her to withdraw money for drugs

Latest News

Bill allowing guns in churches with schools attached heads to the DeSantis’s desk
Sales tax holidays near passage in Florida
Spooner and James speak with one another outside of his new apartment
Bradford County Commissioner looking to give affordable housing to veterans
Gov. Ron DeSantis praises restaurant workers during West Palm visit
Gov. DeSantis extends state emergency order