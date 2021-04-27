Alachua County Commissioners discuss new sports arena coming to Celebration Pointe

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners have much more to discuss in regard to the new indoor sports arena before it opens at Celebration Pointe in Jan. 2023.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners reviewed the status of the design plans.

About 60 percent of the design plan has been drawn up.

They also discussed the use of energy management funds to install solar panels.

“I think at some point we’re going to have to jump into this game and start insisting that we have a partnership that will allow us to go as green as we want to go, and address some of these issues we are trying to address,” Vice Chair, Marihelen Wheeler said.

Commissioner Anna Prizzia expressed concerns about public safety, but the architect explained that there would be a designated spot at the sports complex for law enforcement and EMS.

