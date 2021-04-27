Bradford County Commissioner looking to give affordable housing to veterans

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -One Bradford County Commissioner is making it her mission to help give affordable housing to needy veterans in the county.

Carolyn Brown Spooner first provided housing to one local veteran after her aunt had passed away. After a few months, she was able to have 76-year old Marine Corps veteran Clyde James move in.

“It took several months because I was going through a period of mourning after my aunt died so it just took me a while to take out here personal belongs. It took some months, a few months,” said Brown Spooner.

Due to being recently lived in, James moved into a fully furnished place of his own for the first time since his wife had passed away some years ago.

“It’s quiet. It’s almost like being in the country,” said James while smiling on the scooter he uses to get around.

He is originally from Ohio, but he started moving around after his wife died. He was most recently in Jacksonville before moving to Starke.

“A woman picked me up, I was homeless. She gave me a camper to live in, I worked with her to pay for her. We came down here I was in the master bedroom back area of the house, but I wanted to be out on my own,” said James.

Brown Spooner hopes to be able to give back to these veterans.

“I’m working on a second one which is almost finished. and the real purpose is to assist our veterans. They have dedicated their lives, they have put their lives on the line for us and our country. The least that we can do for them is to provide some comfort and provide some housing for them. They shouldn’t have to be in some shelter or under a bridge they deserve some peace in their days of living,” said Brown Spooner.

Brown Spooner is working on a second property in Starke that she hopes to have move-in ready in about 30 days. She hopes to be able to house a group of veterans at this second property. As of right now, there is no funding set up for this project, so Brown Spooner is hoping to make an organization for her project.

“No funding, this is out of my pocket. So, my plan is to establish a foundation so if people want to make a donation they could. One wonderful woman, Virginia Wagner, is going to assist me with that process. So, that is what my plan is,” said Brown Spooner.

