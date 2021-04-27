Branford defeats Bell in first round of district softball tournament, 4-3

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) -The Branford high school softball team advanced to the semifinal round in 1A-District 6 tournament play after winning against Bell on Monday, 4-3.

Branford got on the board early in the bottom of the first inning when Madison Sikes delivered an RBI double allowing Chloe Criggal to score.

Branford continued to rally against Bell, accumulating three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up on Bell, 4-1.

Bell started to fight back in the top of the 6th inning with Emma Hutto’s two RBI put the Bulldogs at 4-3, but their rally would end there.

Branford will take on the top-seed Lafayette Tuesday. Taylor County and Fort White compete tomorrow in 1A-District 6 tournament play as well.

In Monday’s other district softball tournaments, Newberry rolled past Bronson, 14-2 in 1A-Distrcict 7 and will next face top seed Dixie County.

1A-District 7 also produced opening round action in baseball, with Dixie County toppling Bell, 18-3 and Chiefland edging Trenton 3-2.

