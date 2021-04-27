Advertisement

Farm Fact: Florida Blueberries

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you like to pick them yourself or pick them off the shelf, Florida’s blueberry season is upon us.

Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau have more on the treat in this week’s farm fact.

RELATED STORY: Farm Fact: 500 years of Florida cattle

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dr. Tao Li put in his resignation as the school continues to investigate is completed into the...
University of Florida professor resigns as an investigation raised “significant concerns”
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Majestic Oaks Apartments
13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Majestic Oaks
Dwron Robinson
A man is in jail for kidnapping his girlfriend and forcing her to withdraw money for drugs

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Farm Fact: Florida Blueberries
Farm Fact: Florida Blueberries
Pictures of blocked sidewalks in downtown Gainesville has one city leader concerned about...
“Those fences are putting lives in danger”: Blocked sidewalks raise concerns about pedestrian safety
"Those fences are putting lives in danger": Blocked sidewalks raise concerns about pedestrian...
"Those fences are putting lives in danger": Blocked sidewalks raise concerns about pedestrian safety