Former councilman Berlon Weeks files lawsuit against Bronson Town Council

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The lawsuit filed by former Bronson Town Council Member Berlon Weeks against the current council may go to mediation before it goes to trial.

Court documents filed Monday, show in a telephone meeting today, lawyers for the two sides talked about a settlement and agreed to try to mediate the dispute after discovery.

Weeks verbally resigned during a meeting last September, but later tried to change his mind. The remaining council members voted 3-1 to accept his resignation, Weeks then sued in federal court.

