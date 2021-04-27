Gov. DeSantis extends state emergency order

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended Florida’s state of emergency for another 60 days.

Executive Order 21-94 calls for the extension of the governor’s initial state of emergency declaration. DeSantis first filed the order in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This latest order appears to be the last.

“As Florida continues to realize a manageable trend in COVID-19 cases, over 8.5 million vaccinated individuals, a 4.7 % unemployment rate well under the national average, and state revenues improving significantly from worst-case projections during the pandemic, gaining $4.1 billion additional projected revenue over three fiscal years from the August 2020 estimate, the state should prepare to resume non-emergency operations,” the order stated.

