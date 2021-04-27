Gov. DeSantis extends state emergency order
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended Florida’s state of emergency for another 60 days.
Executive Order 21-94 calls for the extension of the governor’s initial state of emergency declaration. DeSantis first filed the order in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This latest order appears to be the last.
“As Florida continues to realize a manageable trend in COVID-19 cases, over 8.5 million vaccinated individuals, a 4.7 % unemployment rate well under the national average, and state revenues improving significantly from worst-case projections during the pandemic, gaining $4.1 billion additional projected revenue over three fiscal years from the August 2020 estimate, the state should prepare to resume non-emergency operations,” the order stated.
Here is a copy of the order.
EO-21-94 by Jacqueline Franciulli on Scribd
