Gov. DeSantis extends state emergency order

Gov. Ron DeSantis praises restaurant workers during West Palm visit
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended Florida’s state of emergency for another 60 days.

Executive Order 21-94 calls for the extension of the governor’s initial state of emergency declaration. DeSantis first filed the order in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This latest order appears to be the last.

“As Florida continues to realize a manageable trend in COVID-19 cases, over 8.5 million vaccinated individuals, a 4.7 % unemployment rate well under the national average, and state revenues improving significantly from worst-case projections during the pandemic, gaining $4.1 billion additional projected revenue over three fiscal years from the August 2020 estimate, the state should prepare to resume non-emergency operations,” the order stated.

Here is a copy of the order.

In-person graduation ceremonies to return to the University of Florida
Levy County continues hosting pop-up mobile sites to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Levy County continues hosting pop-up mobile sites to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
