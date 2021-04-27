In-person graduation ceremonies to return to the University of Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of students at University of Florida are getting ready to turn their tassels this week for the first in-person graduation ceremonies since December 2019.

A total of 31 ceremonies limited to 20% capacity will be taking place here starting April 29 and running through May 9.

Those in attendance can expect to wear a mask and graduates are only allowed two guests each. An additional 17,000 guests will still be able to view each ceremonies livestream on the big screen at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Graduating senior Savannah Hoffman said it’s a rush of emotions.

“Relief is one, excitement, joy. I’m grateful I just have to get over the fact that I have to wear a mask the whole time but I do appreciate that we’re able to take it off while we get to walk,” said Hoffman.

Class of 2020 graduates will also make a return to the swamp as they can finally walk the stage to make up virtual ceremonies last year.

“I actually have a lot of friends that were supposed to walk the stage last year and when they didn’t they were extremely disappointed, so I know in these next two weeks are supposed to be a huge celebration so it’s like we get a two for one special,” said Hoffman.

University VP of Communications, Steve Orlando said they’re excited to keep the cherished UF tradition alive.

“It is such an important event for students. It’s the culmination of their academic career, but it’s also important for their families to be able to come and see this big celebration in person and to be able to participate in it,” said Orlando.

President Kent Fuchs will be speaking at each one of the 31 ceremonies.

