Advertisement

In-person graduation ceremonies to return to the University of Florida

In-person graduation ceremonies to return to the University of Florida
In-person graduation ceremonies to return to the University of Florida(In-person graduation ceremonies to return to the University of Florida)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of students at University of Florida are getting ready to turn their tassels this week for the first in-person graduation ceremonies since December 2019.

A total of 31 ceremonies limited to 20% capacity will be taking place here starting April 29 and running through May 9.

Those in attendance can expect to wear a mask and graduates are only allowed two guests each. An additional 17,000 guests will still be able to view each ceremonies livestream on the big screen at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

RELATED STORY: University of Florida professor resigns as an investigation raised “significant concerns”

Graduating senior Savannah Hoffman said it’s a rush of emotions.

“Relief is one, excitement, joy. I’m grateful I just have to get over the fact that I have to wear a mask the whole time but I do appreciate that we’re able to take it off while we get to walk,” said Hoffman.

Class of 2020 graduates will also make a return to the swamp as they can finally walk the stage to make up virtual ceremonies last year.

“I actually have a lot of friends that were supposed to walk the stage last year and when they didn’t they were extremely disappointed, so I know in these next two weeks are supposed to be a huge celebration so it’s like we get a two for one special,” said Hoffman.

University VP of Communications, Steve Orlando said they’re excited to keep the cherished UF tradition alive.

“It is such an important event for students. It’s the culmination of their academic career, but it’s also important for their families to be able to come and see this big celebration in person and to be able to participate in it,” said Orlando.

President Kent Fuchs will be speaking at each one of the 31 ceremonies.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dr. Tao Li put in his resignation as the school continues to investigate is completed into the...
University of Florida professor resigns as an investigation raised “significant concerns”
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Majestic Oaks Apartments
13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Majestic Oaks
Dwron Robinson
A man is in jail for kidnapping his girlfriend and forcing her to withdraw money for drugs

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis praises restaurant workers during West Palm visit
Gov. DeSantis extends state emergency order
Levy County continues hosting pop-up mobile sites to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Levy County continues hosting pop-up mobile sites to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Levy County continues hosting pop-up mobile sites to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Levy County continues hosting pop-up mobile sites to distribute COVID-19 vaccines