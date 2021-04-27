Advertisement

Levy County continues hosting pop-up mobile sites to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Emergency Management is hosting an additional three pop-up mobile vaccine sites throughout the county next week.

Emergency Management officials say the events are part of Governor DeSantis’ effort to vaccinate more people in rural areas.

The appointment times and locations are:

  • Monday, May 3, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Inglis Community Center, 137 Hwy 40 West.
  • Tuesday, May 4, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Yankeetown Townhall, 6241 Harmony Lane.
  • Wednesday and Thursday, May 5 - 6, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at City of Williston City Hall, 50 NW Main St.

No appointment is necessary.

Anyone over the age of 18 will be given the Moderna shot.

Organizers say more dates and locations will be announced soon.

For any questions questions@levydisaster.com

