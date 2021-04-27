Advertisement

‘More normal lifestyle’ coming for the vaccinated, HHS chief says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to return to a “more normal lifestyle.”

Speaking on CBS This Morning, he was talking about new guidance on mask wearing that is expected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later Tuesday.

“The message is clear: ‘You’re vaccinated, guess what? You get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still in danger as well. So get vaccinated,’” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

Up until now, other health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been advising everyone to continue wearing masks in public until more people are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

