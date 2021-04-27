Residents respond to new renovations at Squirrel Ridge Park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The nearly half a million dollar renovation went to Squirrel Ridge Park for new playground equipment and an agility park for dogs. One of the most important upgrades is the ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps.

“We love it. I like how it’s easy to get the stroller over here. Cause anything that you need a wheelchair for, I need the stroller for,” Ashley Melville, a mother of two, said.

New equipment includes interactive fun with children and their parents as well as a new turf that’s safer for children to play on with its soft surface.

“They have those swings where you put the baby on one side and the grown-up on the other, so you actually swing with your baby- that’s a lot of fun. There’s a merry-go-round that my toddler loves,” Melville said.

“The only thing that’s missing is bathrooms,” Melville added, which is a part of Squirrel Ridge Park’s next set of improvements along with extending the nature trail.

Dog owners also went out to the park to test out the new agility course and dog washing station.

“I mean I was a big fan of it before anyway, but it’s clearly an improvement. You’ve definitely seen a lot more people here as a result. The playground over there always looks pretty busy when I’ve been here,” Hugo Moon, a dog owner, said regarding the renovations.

Squirrel Ridge Park is open from sunrise to sunset and is located on SW Williston Rd.

