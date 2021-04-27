Advertisement

Sales tax holidays near passage in Florida

(none)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Florida’s sales tax-free holidays are bigger and better this year.

Under legislation expected to be approved Wednesday, hurricane supplies go tax-free the Friday before Memorial Day.

Generators under $750 dollars, coolers, batteries, weather radios and more are tax exempt.

The state’s outgoing Director of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz said the tax-free days serve as a reminder.

“I think it’s very important that the government do everything we can to incentivize people being prepared and increasing their resiliency for hurricane season,” said Moskowitz.

In July, there is a new tax-free holiday called Freedom Week.

It includes camping and fishing gear including tents, sleeping bags, camp stoves and more.

Even folding camping chairs costing less than $40 are on the list.

During the week you can also buy tickets to sporting events or movies tax-free.

Tickets to music venues are also tax-exempt during the July Freedom Week.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeSantis extends state emergency order

House sponsor Bobby Payne said the tickets will have to be used by the end of the year.

“We have an opportunity to turn some taxes back to consumers who have been shut in for a year, or six months, or whatever, and they want to get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” said Payne.

And finally, there is a tax-free week of school supplies.

It includes clothing and shoes up to $60.

Backpacks are included as well as the big one: computers costing less than $1,000.

“It’s a shot in the arm that’s needed very much by the retail industry,” said Scott Shalley with the Florida Retail Federation.

Amid a host of other technical changes, the legislation also permanently removes the sales tax from independent living items including bed rails, grab bars and shower seats.

The legislation also allows tourism taxes to be used to mitigate flood risks.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dr. Tao Li put in his resignation as the school continues to investigate is completed into the...
University of Florida professor resigns as an investigation raised “significant concerns”
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Majestic Oaks Apartments
13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Majestic Oaks
Dwron Robinson
A man is in jail for kidnapping his girlfriend and forcing her to withdraw money for drugs

Latest News

Alachua County Commissioners have much more to discuss in regard to the new indoor sports arena...
Alachua County Commissioners discuss new sports arena coming to Celebration Pointe
Bill allowing guns in churches with schools attached heads to the DeSantis’s desk
Spooner and James speak with one another outside of his new apartment
Bradford County Commissioner looking to give affordable housing to veterans
Gov. Ron DeSantis praises restaurant workers during West Palm visit
Gov. DeSantis extends state emergency order