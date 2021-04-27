Advertisement

Squirrel Ridge Park reopens after being renovated

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville park is reopening after closing for renovations. The nearly half a million dollar renovation at Squirrel Ridge Park off SW Williston Road is now complete. Improvements include new playground equipment, benches, and a-d-a compliment walking paths. They also added dog agility equipment, and a wash station.

The project was paid for with your tax money through the Wild Spaces and Public Spaces Program.

