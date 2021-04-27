Advertisement

Two Newberry cheer teams place in the top five at the High School Cheerleading Championship

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Who’s got spirit? The Newberry High School cheer teams.

At the Universal Cheerleaders Association High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando over the weekend, two squads placed in the top five.

The large varsity non-tumble competition cheer team placed second in the nation.

The Newberry High game day competition placed fifth.

The head coach for the team is Tiann Stark, assisted by coaches Emilee and Connor.

