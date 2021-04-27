UF Health to address COVID-19 vaccine concerns, hesitancy in virtual town hall

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents have been wary about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, especially after the CDC put a halt on Johnson and Johnson vaccinations, and UF Health is making an effort to address those concerns.

The halt on that vaccine came after six women had blood clots, after receiving their dose.

That vaccine has been re-approved and UF’s Division of Infectious Disease and Global Medicine Chief, Dr. Michael Lauzardo, said that in depth investigation should help us trust scientists even more.

“There’s a very robust system of evaluations and monitoring after the rollout of the vaccine that should give us more confidence in terms of what’s happening with the vaccines as they get used in big numbers,” said Lauzardo.

Marine Corps veteran, John Banks said he’s still doing research of his own and needs more time.

“I wouldn’t trust anybody’s information but the information you trust for yourself because you’re making the decision on your own life,” Banks said. “I’m just taking time to see what it does.”

Because some residents remain hesitant about getting vaccinated, the University of Florida Health and the Alachua County Health Department is hosting a town hall, which they said is meant to address concerns surrounding the vaccine, not to convince residents.

“They have genuine concerns and when you hear a serious side effect to a vaccine, you need to go into which vaccine, what are the risk factors, why did it happen and all those other questions come there,” Dr. Lauzardo said. “We’re pushing close to 50 percent of Alachua County has been vaccinated at least once. So now we’re reaching out to that next group that probably said not yet or they may have some lingering questions, and I think now is the time for us to start addressing those questions.”

The Q&A style town hall is also geared towards getting families information on creating a vaccine plan to reconnect with love ones.

As states like Michigan face a surge in cases, Dr. Lauzardo said the community should continue following CDC guidelines.

“If we stop here and say ‘woo we’re done, masks off, do whatever you want, glad you got vaccinated, I’m not going to’ and just kind of live like we did before in 2019, it’ll come back,” Dr. Lauzardo said.

He said even if you are a week or two late it’s important to still follow up, and it’s been proven with countries like the UK and Israel

“Countries who have used the two dose approach have been very successful,” Dr. Lauzardo said.

He added scientists believed a booster shot would be necessary every one to three years, but now growing evidence shows the immunity from vaccines may be stronger than expected

“Those T-cell responses are much better than what we realized and so immunity may last a lot longer,” Lauzardo said.

And if more residents get vaccinated, Dr. Lauzardo says we may have a sense of normalcy this June if more residents get vaccinated or next year if people remain hesitant.

The town hall will take place virtually Thursday at 6 p.m.

