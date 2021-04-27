Advertisement

Virginia 8-year-old goes viral for hysterical impression of her mom working from home

Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One spunky eight-year-old in Albemarle County is now an internet sensation after deciding to make light of her mom’s work from home life.

We’ve all had our moments throughout the pandemic. Whether it’s juggling kids, working from home, or, in some cases, both.

Adelle Chulis decided to shed some light on the pandemic dysfunction by showing just how hilarious it can be.

“I think it was really good and I think a lot of people related to it,” she said. “The night I posted it we were all in my mom’s bed just cracking up.”

“That’s when it just took off,” Adelle’s mom, Colleen Chulis said. “I think I just counted earlier it is at like 400,000 comments on LinkedIn alone. 400,000...I mean, that’s mind boggling.”

With over 12 million views later, it’s safe to say Adelle’s impression was spot on.

“She always does the snapping motions,” she said.

“I guess I do a lot of snapping motions and pointing to the door, because I’m typically on a Zoom camera,” Colleen said.

While the video was only intended to make a few people chuckle, Colleen says thousands of people have reached out thanking the duo for normalizing the chaos.

“It seemed like it just made a lot of people smile and that made me smile,” Adelle said.

“I think a lot of times when you’re a working mom or a working parent, you’re trying to separate it and you’re almost embarrassed of it,” Collen said. “This just kind of made fun of the whole situation, so a lot of people saw themselves in the video and I think just it made a lot of people laugh.”

Colleen says Adelle has a gift for making people laugh. “Adele has an awesome personality. I mean, she’s she kind of just is like a star. She wants to sing and dance and she’s silly,” she said. “She’s a really, really good girl and sister.”

