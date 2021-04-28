1 dead, 3 injured after a multi vehicle wreck in Levy County

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and three others are injured following a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Levy County, State Troopers say a 39 year old man from Morriston was driving an suv North on U.S Highway 41.

For unknown reasons near SE 11th place in Williston, he veered into the southbound lane. He collided with 2 oncoming vehicles. He was thrown from the suv and died at the scene, the 3 other people in the other vehicles suffered serious injuries.

