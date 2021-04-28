Alachua County agrees to pay millions to GRU for public safety radio system

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The controversy over how much Alachua County should pay GRU for its first responder radio system appears to be getting some clarity.

County commissioners have voted 4-0 to pay GRU’s current bill, which requires the county to pay a greater share than their counterparts with the city of Gainesville. And it’s a lot more than the county had budgeted. The County accepted GRUCOM’s total fiscal year 2021 projected cost of $2,711,567.

“We are only being billed it is the total cost less the city of Gainesville’s contribution to the CCC which is about 1.3 million that is still over what we budgeted,” said County Manager Michele Lieberman. “It is a lot less over what we budgeted, I believe it is around $200,000.”

No long-term agreement has been reached. This resolution will expire on September 30th. According to the resolution terms, the city of Gainesville must pass a resolution agreeing to the terms in the county’s agreement within 30 days.

The original agreement between the county and GRU ended in September 2020. Since then, there have been negotiations to finalize a new agreement.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.