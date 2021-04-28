Advertisement

Amazon offers in-garage deliveries for Prime members

The online retailer says people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery...
The online retailer says people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery orders and deliveries inside of their garages.(Source: Amazon/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is expanding its home deliveries straight into your garage.

The online retailer said people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery orders and deliveries inside of their garages.

The free service is available just to Prime members in more than 5,000 cities.

For this to work, you must have a Wi-Fi-enabled or smart garage door opener.

You would make your Amazon order and select “In-Garage Delivery” at checkout.

The driver then uses a handheld Amazon scanner to open your garage door on delivery day.

Amazon said the driver will only be able to access the garage door one time.

Customers are notified about the delivery in real time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Tao Li put in his resignation as the school continues to investigate is completed into the...
University of Florida professor resigns as an investigation raised “significant concerns”
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Pictures of blocked sidewalks in downtown Gainesville has one city leader concerned about...
“Those fences are putting lives in danger”: Blocked sidewalks raise concerns about pedestrian safety
Gov. Ron DeSantis praises restaurant workers during West Palm visit
Gov. DeSantis extends state emergency order
The International Equestrian Federation ruled that Andy Kocher used electric spurs on his...
Ocala equestrian rider suspended after using electric spurs on horses

Latest News

Anthony Alvarez was shot and killed by Chicago PD in March.
Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him
In this July 20, 2009 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins...
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at age 90
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, office
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) previews joint session speech
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) previews joint session speech
A beer store in Kansas City, Missouri, hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday.
COVID: Mo. pub trades beers for shots (vaccines, that is)