Authorities ask for help if anyone saw or heard the plane crash that killed three people in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WCJB) - This morning around nine Clay County Sheriffs Deputies got multiple calls about a plane crash off Carter Spencer Rd near Middleburg.

When authorities arrived they found a small one-engine plane had crashed 40 feet into the woods.

Upon arrival, officials said they found three people had died in the crash.

A small brush fire was started by the crash, but firefighters were able to put it out in about 20 minutes.

Dylan Bryan with Florida Highway Patrol said they need your help if you saw or heard anything.

“We’re not sure upon this point if it went down on takeoff or on approach, so we’re encouraging anyone with information that saw an aircraft at that time or heard an aircraft at that time to please give us a call.”

This is a residential airstrip used by residents and air enthusiasts.

NTSB and the FAA are investigating with FHP and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

They are also awaiting ID verification from the medical examiner.

