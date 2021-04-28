Bronson man arrested after assaulting an officer

Bronson, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Bronson is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies say they pulled over Sarah Muhammad and Danny Jackson at a gas station for an expired tag. They then attempted to detain Muhammad but say Jackson began yelling racial slurs at them.

Additional deputies were called in to detain him, it took 5 deputies to bring him into custody at one point a bystander called dispatch to ask them to send more help.

He is being held on a 225 thousand dollar bond at the Levy County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.