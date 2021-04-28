Advertisement

Bronson man arrested after assaulting an officer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Bronson, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Bronson is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies say they pulled over Sarah Muhammad and Danny Jackson at a gas station for an expired tag. They then attempted to detain Muhammad but say Jackson began yelling racial slurs at them.

Additional deputies were called in to detain him, it took 5 deputies to bring him into custody at one point a bystander called dispatch to ask them to send more help.

He is being held on a 225 thousand dollar bond at the Levy County Jail.

