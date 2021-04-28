CLASS Inc. non-profit helps 13-year-old girl start her own business

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The CLASS Inc. entrepreneurial program made a way for Kourtney Harvard, 13, to start her own pet service called W.A.G. or Walking and Grooming services.

Class Inc. stands for Cultivating Ladies and Setting Standards in corporate America and is a program geared towards teaching young ladies ages 8 through 18 entrepreneurial skills like budgeting, marketing skills, and critical thinking.

Harvard said she has been dreaming about this as long as she can remember.

“Ever since I was little, I just always loved animals,” Harvard said.

So, starting a pet service, that includes pet grooming, walking and sitting, is the perfect way to begin following her dreams, at such a young age.

“My dream job is to become an entrepreneur, but I have my own business so, I want to be a veterinarian,” Harvard said.

Founder of CLASS Inc.,Tasia McCleod said hoped to give Harvard the skills to thrive.

Kourtney Harvard is only 13 years old and is launching a pet service called W.A.G.S. thanks to Gainesville non-profit Class Inc.



“With Kourtney kind of being able to matriculate through the process of the program, we work on your public speaking skills and your interpersonal skills so you may come in a shell,” McCleod said.

The six-week program is meant to teach girls how to be own their boss and McCleod said that includes building their self-confidence.

“We also want to focus on building their self-esteem and their courage so that when they walk away from this experience they will more so be grounded in the fundamentals of business,” McCleod said.

The course has done just that for Harvard.

“When my parents at first told me, she was going to help me I literally started crying,” Harvard said. “Class Inc. has helped me be more confident in myself about a lot of things and it makes me feel like I can do more in life than I thought I could.”

The application fee for CLASS Inc is $25, but they offer scholarships and free virtual tutoring.

Classes have begun for this term, but for more information visit their Facebook or website.

