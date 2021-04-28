Advertisement

Criminal justice reform bill sponsored by Keith Perry headed to Governors desk

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill shepherded through the Florida statehouse by Sen. Keith Perry is headed to the Governor.

S.B. 274 would make it easier for more juvenile offenders to easily expunge their arrest record.

The bill helps juveniles who complete a diversion program for any offense, not just misdemeanors.

The bill was approved unanimously by the Florida House on Tuesday, and its next stop is the governor’s mansion.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

