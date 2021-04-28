Advertisement

Egyptian archeologists unearth 110 ancient tombs in Nile Delta

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archeologists unearthed 110 burial tombs at an ancient site in a Nile Delta province, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday.

The graves, some of which have human remains inside, were found at the Koum el-Khulgan archeological site in Dakahlia province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Cairo, the ministry said.

They include 68 oval-shaped tombs dating back to the Predynastic Period that spanned from 6000-3150 B.C., the ministry said.

There are also 37 rectangular-shaped tombs from an ancient era known as the Second Intermediate Period (1782-1570 B.C.), when the Semitic people of Hyksos ruled ancient Egypt, the ministry added.

The remaining five oval-shaped tombs date back to the Naqada III period that spanned from around 3200 B.C. to 3000 B.C.

Archeologists also found human remains of adults and children and funerary equipment and pottery objects in these tombs, the ministry said.

The discovery is the latest in a series of archaeological discoveries in recent years for which Egypt has sought publicity in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector. Tourism has been badly hurt by the turmoil following a 2011 uprising and now the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Tao Li put in his resignation as the school continues to investigate is completed into the...
University of Florida professor resigns as an investigation raised “significant concerns”
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Pictures of blocked sidewalks in downtown Gainesville has one city leader concerned about...
“Those fences are putting lives in danger”: Blocked sidewalks raise concerns about pedestrian safety
Gov. Ron DeSantis praises restaurant workers during West Palm visit
Gov. DeSantis extends state emergency order
The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Private school warns teachers against COVID-19 vaccines in Fla.

Latest News

Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Prosecutor says man killed by deputies in N.C. hit them with car
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to pitch sweeping ‘family plan’ in speech to Congress
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
Fundraiser being held for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Gainesville
FILE - In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo, a couple walks alone in a Kansas City, Mo.,...
AP analysis: The expected COVID baby boom may be a baby bust
While some employed older workers look forward to retiring when restrictions ease, others say...
How the pandemic has shaken up retirement