Fundraiser being held for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Gainesville

“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
"I would've wanted to see her live her life"; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Majestic Oaks
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida business is hosting a fundraiser Wednesday to support the family of the 13-year old girl who was shot and killed Friday night in Gainesville.

Both David’s Real Pit Barbecue restaurants in Gainesville will donate half of the proceeds from their sales to the family of Maliyah Godwin, where her sister is an employee.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies, Godwin was shot at Majestic Oaks Apartment Complex.

Deputies have not made any arrests.

You can visit either David’s Real Pit Barbecue at the following locations:

5121 NW 39th Ave.

521 NE 23rd Ave.

