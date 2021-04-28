Fundraiser being held for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida business is hosting a fundraiser Wednesday to support the family of the 13-year old girl who was shot and killed Friday night in Gainesville.

Both David’s Real Pit Barbecue restaurants in Gainesville will donate half of the proceeds from their sales to the family of Maliyah Godwin, where her sister is an employee.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies, Godwin was shot at Majestic Oaks Apartment Complex.

Deputies have not made any arrests.

You can visit either David’s Real Pit Barbecue at the following locations:

5121 NW 39th Ave.

521 NE 23rd Ave.

