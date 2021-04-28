Advertisement

Gainesville police make an arrest in the murder of Thomas Smith

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nearly four months after the death of Thomas Smith, also known as “Marty”, made an arrest in his murder.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Jovante Jackson in connection to the shooting. He is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and destroying evidence. Jackson has been in and out of the court system for ten years and is currently being prosecuted for burglary and grand larceny.

RELATED STORY: Father seeks justice after his son is murdered, police searching for suspects

Smith was shot and killed outside a car wash on East University Ave. in the early morning hours of Jan. 7. In February, Detectives released surveillance video leading up to the time of the suspected killing. They asked the community for help identifying people in vehicles seen entering and exiting.

RELATED STORY: Father pleas for justice as investigators with GPD release new evidence in car wash homicide case

GPD detectives are still actively investigating this case and asking anyone with knowledge of this case to contact the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at: 352-372-7867, www.stopcrime.tv, or GPD Detective M. Quinn at: 352-339-0506.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dr. Tao Li put in his resignation as the school continues to investigate is completed into the...
University of Florida professor resigns as an investigation raised “significant concerns”
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Majestic Oaks Apartments
13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Majestic Oaks
Dwron Robinson
A man is in jail for kidnapping his girlfriend and forcing her to withdraw money for drugs

Latest News

GRU sign
Alachua County agrees to pay millions to GRU for public safety radio system
“He is family now”: Cedar Key community celebrates retirement day for their beloved UPS driver
"He is family now": Cedar Key community celebrates retirement day for their beloved UPS driver
Cedar Key's beloved UPS driver retired from the job on Tuesday.
“He is family now”: Cedar Key community celebrates retirement day for their beloved UPS driver
UF Health to address COVID-19 vaccine concerns, hesitancy in virtual town hall
UF Health to address COVID-19 vaccine concerns, hesitancy in virtual town hall