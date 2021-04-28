Gainesville police make an arrest in the murder of Thomas Smith

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nearly four months after the death of Thomas Smith, also known as “Marty”, made an arrest in his murder.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Jovante Jackson in connection to the shooting. He is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and destroying evidence. Jackson has been in and out of the court system for ten years and is currently being prosecuted for burglary and grand larceny.

RELATED STORY: Father seeks justice after his son is murdered, police searching for suspects

Smith was shot and killed outside a car wash on East University Ave. in the early morning hours of Jan. 7. In February, Detectives released surveillance video leading up to the time of the suspected killing. They asked the community for help identifying people in vehicles seen entering and exiting.

RELATED STORY: Father pleas for justice as investigators with GPD release new evidence in car wash homicide case

GPD detectives are still actively investigating this case and asking anyone with knowledge of this case to contact the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at: 352-372-7867, www.stopcrime.tv, or GPD Detective M. Quinn at: 352-339-0506.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.